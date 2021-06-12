Incentives not a bad idea

There are many great ways to convince people to get their vaccine. One of the ways we are starting to see a lot are incentives. It is an easy way to persuade those who aren’t sure about whether or not to get the vaccine.

Take school for example. No one is going to do an extra assignment just for fun, but if there is something like an extra-credit opportunity or a prize, kids are way more likely to do it.

Same with the COVID-19 vaccine. People who aren’t necessarily against getting the vaccine, but it isn’t their top priority, might be more likely to do it if they get a reward.

I don’t necessarily love the idea of giving out free marijuana and beer to people who get their vaccine, but it is definitely working. A lot of businesses are doing money incentives instead, or forcing their employees to get the vaccine. Presenting someone with a reward will get a much better reaction than demanding someone to do something.

People like when things are their idea; therefore, people are much more likely to get the vaccine when not forced to.

Tanlyn Donahoe

Spokane