Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Incentives not a bad idea

There are many great ways to convince people to get their vaccine. One of the ways we are starting to see a lot are incentives. It is an easy way to persuade those who aren’t sure about whether or not to get the vaccine.

Take school for example. No one is going to do an extra assignment just for fun, but if there is something like an extra-credit opportunity or a prize, kids are way more likely to do it.

Same with the COVID-19 vaccine. People who aren’t necessarily against getting the vaccine, but it isn’t their top priority, might be more likely to do it if they get a reward.

I don’t necessarily love the idea of giving out free marijuana and beer to people who get their vaccine, but it is definitely working. A lot of businesses are doing money incentives instead, or forcing their employees to get the vaccine. Presenting someone with a reward will get a much better reaction than demanding someone to do something.

People like when things are their idea; therefore, people are much more likely to get the vaccine when not forced to.

Tanlyn Donahoe

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430