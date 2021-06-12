Pro-circumstance abortions

In recent years, the controversy between pro-life and pro-choice has risen. “Pro-life” is prioritizing the fetus and not allowing an abortion to take place. “Pro-choice” is the choice to have an abortion. Even though pro-life makes sense, in the end, I think that pro-choice for abortion should be a choice for everyone.

I personally think that abortion should be pro-circumstance in cases such as if the fetus was a mistake and the parents don’t have the money to afford to have a child, which makes the child not have an optimal life. The other reason I think it should be pro-circumstance is if a woman gets raped.

Although, since we cannot enforce or justify whether a woman got raped or if a family is in not the best financial situation, we can’t make a pro-circumstance option. If the family can’t take care of a child they won’t have a good life with no support.

Overall I believe that pro-choice should be the final option for abortion because there are many circumstances where a family might need an abortion and if people are convinced that pro-choice is the better option then the child will most likely not live a good life.

Matthew Na

Spokane