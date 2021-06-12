Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A time for growth

I can’t wait till society returns to pre-COVID life.

One reason is sports. Numerous studies show how beneficial being active is for kids. While living in a global pandemic has not been easy, navigating through these uncertain times has sometimes been a blessing in disguise.

When the pandemic started, many things including sports were kinda tossed to the side. No longer was I able to go to soccer or basketball practice. No longer was I able to go lift weights at the local gym. I had to adapt and be resilient. Instead of running on the treadmill at the gym, I went on long runs out in the city to stay in shape. Instead of going to soccer practice, I went to a local park to practice by myself.

This pandemic has really made me find out what I truly am passionate about. My story was just one of millions of kids throughout America. Fortunately, many restrictions have been lifted and we have been able to compete. Still having to wear masks during games does make it a little harder than before. No longer are the days of shaking hands and giving high-fives at the end of games.

I had not realized how much sports meant to me till it was taken away and I can’t wait till the day when I can look back on this pandemic and realize how much better this time has made me as an athlete and as a person.

Hudson Byrd

Spokane

 

