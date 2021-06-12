For about a month, kids ages 12-15 have been cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. I was excited to hear this news and have already had my first shot. I believe this is a huge step in the direction back to a normal life, and now, getting fully vaccinated will allow you to go maskless in public (aside from individual businesses requiring it to enter their store).

Kids are already required or strongly encouraged to get other vaccines and shots before going to school to prevent the possible spread of different illnesses like measles, mumps and rubella. So the COVID vaccine will just be another cemented precaution to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy.

That’s why I believe the vaccine is a good thing, and a great step in the direction of a normal, healthy life.

Jordan Edwards

Spokane