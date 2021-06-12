Vaping needs to be stopped

Tons of kids from middle schools and high schools, including my own high school, Mead, have chosen to vape. It’s a sad fact, especially when devices like those put your health on the line.

I’ve walked in on people in the bathrooms vaping since I was in 7th grade. The fact that kids at such a young age as that are choosing to vape is dangerous. Our bodies are still growing, and putting all the chemicals and metals into your lungs at such a young age can be detrimental to your physical and mental health later in the future. It also isn’t fair to other people who don’t want to be affected by the vape or be pressured into using it.

To make this problem less frequent, the bathrooms should be monitored more often in our school, like frequent checks before popular periods of time the bathroom is in use to decrease the amount of people trying to vape inside our school. Vapor detectors are also a thing, and could be installed in bathrooms to prevent so much of it.

Vaping isn’t as cool as people think, and if you’re going to vape, do it somewhere other than school where you’re not affecting other people. Some people just want to use the bathroom, and probably don’t want to deal with that while they’re going, because I know I don’t like dealing with it either.

Faith Rohde

Spokane