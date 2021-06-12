Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What COVID stole

COVID has taken away so many things from our country. From quarantines to the loss of family members, the virus has had some sort of impact on everyone.

More specifically, we students have been out of school since March of 2020 — over a year ago. As we start to flood the classrooms once again, our knowledge and study habits have been compromised. The choice of optional schoolwork last spring allowed for many students to forget about learning altogether.

Now, after months of boringly long Zoom calls and staring at computer screens, students are behind in school. While teachers are doing the best they can to get us back on track, it is almost impossible to make up for lost time. With grades dropping, test scores lowering, and students struggling, the blame is pointed at COVID.

All in all, students have been deprived of normalcy for so long, it has been an adjustment for most coming back into the classroom. And, while students are behind, with hard work we will get back what COVID stole from us.

Masyn Thielman

Spokane

 

