Year-round schooling makes sense

Schools haven’t changed since the 1800s. This is why we still have summer vacation, as it was to provide time for kids to help in the fields.

Today, very few kids work in farms and fields. According to a study done by the American Education Research Journal, 52 percent of elementary kids lost an average of 39 percent of the things they had learned in school during summer break. If we instead spread out summer break into the year, then most of that learning would be retained.

Most teachers and administrators have to spend multiple days getting the school ready for students. If summer break was multiple short breaks throughout the year, then school staff wouldn’t have to take that time to get the school ready.

According to the Washington Post, 75% of high school students said that they were often or always stressed by schoolwork. Having breaks in the school year would help to relieve some of that stress, if not all of it. As a student myself, I believe that these breaks would help relieve the stress that I have.

The school schedule we have now is outdated by a century. To create the best possible experience in schools for teachers and students, year-round school needs to be implemented.

Isaac Pooler

Spokane