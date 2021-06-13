A better energy solution

Recently a guest opinion (“Our climate, health depend on all-electric buildings”) and report suggested that natural gas for residential use be banned and has been banned in many cities for new construction in favor of electricity. The author and group ignores multiple facts.

The main one is the generation of greenhouse gases from the U.S. The number one source is transportation, and number two is generation of electricity. They account for over 54% of greenhouse gas generation. Residential usage is only 13%. Gas heating and cooking has been proven to be more energy efficient. Gas also provides secondary heat source which was critical for poor residents in Texas during the breakdown of the power grid.

Another group wanting to ban single-family home zoning also ignores facts. Single-family home zoning in Spokane County has less infrastructure. Building multiple family housing without a transportation system, increased sewage systems, green space, schools and parks was the nightmare of the urban housing in the ‘60s.

A better solution for both issues would be to develop greater density that provides livable areas for all citizens that doesn’t require car ownership, grows food on urban buildings, provides green space, and has sustainable and energy efficient building construction.

Sherri Robinson

Spokane Valley