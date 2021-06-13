Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Do your part

Some people say that the COVID vaccines coming out have been rushed. That they shouldn’t be used because they could be dangerous. But really, these vaccines have been a work in progress since 2003, after the first SARS outbreak.

But even though their production was stopped before the testing phase due to lack of funding, they chose the spike protein as a potential vaccine target 20 years ago! This vaccine has not been rushed, and it has been properly tested. Does getting the vaccine mean you for sure won’t get COVID? No, but it means that it will be less of a problem if you do get it.

Also, masks. I get it, most people don’t like to wear them. But I don’t understand the big deal in doing so. I see so many people who “wear” masks, but they wear them on their chins, or below their noses. My question to them is, how hard is it to pull it up? It has been proven that you get the exact same amount of oxygen as normal. Even if you don’t believe it’s helping anything, could you do it for those of us who do? And who knows, maybe it will save your life, or the life of someone you love.

Now is not a time to become more divided. And I know that is a very cliche statement, but it’s true. And if we can come together, we might just pull through this faster. Please, do your part!

Mackenzie Baertlein

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430