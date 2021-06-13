Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

It’s nature, not a dump

As a high school student living and growing up in the Spokane area, I have of course noticed good and bad aspects of the community throughout my life. One particular thing I love about Spokane is the natural areas, rivers, and hiking trails. A specific area that is well-liked in Spokane is the Little Spokane River Natural Area. Here people can float the river, go for hikes on many trails, and just enjoy the natural scenery in general.

However, as more and more people move close to this area, it is important to remember to take care of it. Lately I have seen a terrible amount of trash on the roads in Spokane, especially near the river. My family often picks up a lot of the trash, and sadly, the majority of it is alcohol. This is dangerous to people and the environment.

Take a drive down Rutter Parkway, for example. The average person’s eyes are focused on the road and occasionally look out at the beautiful river. However, to the sides of the road, many bags worth of trash can be seen. Sometimes people go as far as dumping truckloads of their garbage on the sides of the roads and pull-over areas. This is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable.

My hope is that people realize the negative impact of littering, especially in natural areas, and that it comes to an end.

Kyla Hughes

Spokane

 

