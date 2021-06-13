Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Just a money grab

Last weekend, America witnessed the fight that no one wanted to see: Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather. A Youtube sensation had an organized “professional” boxing match with one of the greatest fighters to ever fight in a boxing ring.

Now let’s point out the obvious here. Both men got a vast amount of money, making a total of 150 million dollars. Floyd made $120 million and Paul made around $30 million. This fight ended up lasting the full eight rounds but it looked like Mayweather was giving Paul a beat-down, with Logan only landing 15% of his punches.

I understand it was an exhibition but when Floyd is saying how he’s gonna knock Logan out June 5th, he should maybe try and knock him out instead of letting Paul go through the eight rounds. The adrenaline of the sport of boxing is what I loved most but when the fighters are only doing this to take the fans’ money, I lose respect for the sport.

Jameson Emery

Spokane

 

