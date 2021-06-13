Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Motorcycle signs

With all due respect, I do not need a warning sign telling me to be watchful for you as I go along my travel day, I am perfectly capable of handling that on my own.

How much longer do we have to endure “Big Brother’s” invasion into our private lives?

Do this, watch out for that, DOT highway propaganda, etc ….

If you truly want to stay safe on the roadways, then SLOW DOWN. Stop weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, or cruising at 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, like the devil himself. Stonelodge Road in Nine Mile Falls, anybody?

This deck of cards cuts both ways. We are all responsible for the actions and decisions we make in this life; too bad that personal accountability doesn’t stand for much anymore.

So why don’t you take a close look at that sign, think about the life you really may be saving, and heed your own advice.

Jeanie Smith

Nine Mile Falls

 

