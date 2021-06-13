Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Protect it or lose it

History shows that authoritarian and dictatorial governments are normal. This is because we like to be led, and don’t like to think. Thinking requires work while following does not. We hate complexity and worship dogma. We love iconic figures, and want to deify them. It is easier to say “Sieg Heil” than “no.” Easier to join the mob than resist the flow.

Democracy is only a puff of smoke that is easily dispersed, and historically invisible. We grew up in an idealized democratic republic that overlooked deep flaws in our history. These wounds have combined to cripple our society and threaten our democracy. People worship an anonymous “Q” who could be Vladimir Putin or Smokey Bear.

We have endured, despite the Civil War, two world wars, many presidential wars, Jim Crow, several great depressions, and countless false prophets.

The Romans couldn’t understand Jews because they didn’t have graven images, they had the words of the Torah. They also refused to be conquered. We have the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. We need to look to them before it is too late.

David Webb

Spokane

 

