The value of education

Reading the inspirational story of Yalda Shirzai reminds me how critical it is to get an education. (“North Central senior Yalda Shirzai makes once-impossible dreams her reality,” June 3)

Shirzai’s “thirst to learn” is echoed by students around the world. With COVID causing over 1.6 billion students to be out of school, the chance to go to school has become even more precious. The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is working with countries to turn this around and put millions of students back in school. America’s five-year pledge of $1 billion will help the GPE empower countries to institute quality education programs, investing in their children and eventually no longer needing financial help to do this.

The multi-nationally supported GPE’s five-year program will put 175 million more children in lower-income countries into school for the first time. We can help with our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to those who represent us to make this a reality: putting millions of kids in school around the world, bringing them and their families new hope.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.