Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Fluoridation doesn’t deliver

Dentist James Sledge (5/30 op-ed) says fluoridation would significantly reduce tooth decay in Spokane’s kids. But is this supported by data? Science? Not really.

The largest-ever survey of American children (NIDR, 1986-87) found nearly identical decay rates in the always- versus never-fluoridated groups – an only 0.6 tooth surface difference, or about half a cavity (Brunelle and Carlos, 1990).

Globally, WHO data shows comparable decay rates in fluoridated and non-fluoridated countries.

Spokane County’s cavity rates fall near the middle of 20 counties surveyed but are lower than those of naturally-fluoridated Adams, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla (Smile Survey 2015-16).

The CDC’s website claims fluoridation reduces decay by 25%. But, nationally, children aged 6-17 average 2.1 cavities (Slade, 2018), and a 25% reduction equals only half a cavity per child.

Surprisingly, research of the 1990’s disproved the long-held theory that fluoride must be swallowed. Even the CDC (8/17/2001) acknowledges that “fluoride’s predominant effect” is not systemic but “posteruptive and topical…” So, it’s topical products like fluoride toothpaste that make sense.

Tooth decay correlates with poverty, not fluoridation. Of U.S. children, 25% account for 80% of decay in permanent teeth, and they come from low-income households (CDC, 8/17/2001).

To seriously reduce cavities, low-income children must have access to the regular dental care economically-privileged children enjoy. Nutrition and oral hygiene are important, too. But fluoridation is an outdated relic that can only disappoint, never really deliver.

Lynne Campbell

Sagle, Idaho

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430