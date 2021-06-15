Spokanites support public education. The frequently passed District 81 levies and bonds prove it. As well, Spokane’s public Montessori and city public charter schools also receive the consistent support they need. Spokane residents see value in continually supporting public education opportunities.

The time has now come to advance another degree. We must draw upon the citywide support for public education and provide post-secondary education to community members who need it most. As a city, we must provide free community college tuition to anyone and everyone in our community who would like to attend college.

Free community college tuition is not as expensive as one might think. Several cities, including Seattle, have Promise programs that ensure tuition-free community college to its residents. The financial assistance from the city kicks in after the federal and state assistance.

We are getting much better at removing barriers and providing equitable access to the community colleges for all community members — this progress further proves our commitment to public education, but I digress. We can wipe out the financial barriers right now. Let’s offer to every person in Spokane the hope, advancement, and future that comes with post-secondary education. Let’s give everyone in our community the chance to advance.

Zach Bankston, Ph.D.

Spokane Falls Community College