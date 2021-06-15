Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Working together to end racism

I just finished reading Mr. Vestal’s (June 9) opinion piece, “Zealots with compounds make lousy neighbors.” Thank you Mr. Vestal, and thank you SR for printing this piece.

Every day my son and I attended the 2000 trial of Richard Butler in Coeur d’Alene which ultimately resulted in the demise of what Butler named the ‘neo-Nazi Aryan Nation’. Butler moved to Idaho in the early 1970s, and he also bought 30 acres of land to build his compound. He spewed his notorious racist views across the nation.

Racism is alive and continues rearing its ugly head all over the world. Here in the Pacific Northwest we have shown that we can expel such evil lunacy as white supremacy with education, laws, awareness, and understanding for those people who do not experience humanity as one spirit.

Racism is like a cancer that keeps popping its ugly head. We can work together as a wall of chemo, and, hopefully, someday we may experience remission.

Lindy Haunschild

Spokane

 

