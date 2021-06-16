City wrong on raceway sale

I could not help but notice the city of Airway Heights officials telling people that they did not want the Kalispel Tribe to acquire raceway property, saying that purchase by the Tribe would cause a loss of revenues to the city. (“Airway Heights concerned about tribe’s raceway offer, may partner in a separate bid,” June 4) The city’s position is shortsighted and wrong. The bigger picture tells a different story.

First, the city of Airway Heights acknowledged in its recent letter to Spokane County that “the Tribe has made significant high-quality investments,” that have “contributed to the fabric of the community” and “contributed to regional employment opportunities.”

The Tribe has brought over 2,000 jobs to the community, and all those people have homes and pay taxes. Direct revenue comes to Airway Heights from the Kalispel Tribe in many forms — not to mention all their charitable contributions to the community.

Second, Spokane County has owned the property for a number of years and doesn’t pay property taxes, so therefore the city of Airway Heights has not been receiving taxes on the property; it is not a “loss” to the city.

The Kalispel Tribe has been a great neighbor and a great asset for 20 years. We should be cheering them on. I hope that our commissioners and the Airway Heights officials who seem so negative right now will take a deep breath and remember all the benefits its long partnership with the Tribe has provided this community.

James P. Lyons, III

Spokane