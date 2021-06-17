Look up and look around

We have put physical isolation behind us, but we have yet to escape the social isolation we are creating for ourselves. A report from the mobile data firm App Annie shows that the average American spends between four and five hours on their phones each day. For the average teenager, it’s even higher, at seven-and-a-half hours a day.

This is a 30% increase from two years ago. During quarantine, technology was used for work, schooling, entertainment and communication. Our reliance on technology during that time continues even now, and it is clearly having a negative impact. At school between passing periods, on the bus, and even at home, there is a noticeable decrease in meaningful conversation and even social connection like eye contact, due largely to this overuse of our phones.

Turn off your phone, take out your headphones, and actually talk to another person. It comes at no cost other than your time, and could help fix a significant problem in our society.

Samuel Wisenor

Spokane