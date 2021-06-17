Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Sitting on their hands

Over the past months with many calls to the county only to get an answering machine to report potholes and road issues, only to see no action, you have to wonder who is manning the phones or just deleting the messages at the end of the day. They have used this COVID-19 to their benefit to do nothing but collect taxes and a paycheck.

With many calls to even the commissioner’s office, you do get a real nice lady answering the phones, not an answering machine, which will pass along your concerns but with no return calls from the commissioners. I guess we don’t warrant a return call from them even if you are a voter in their area and pay your taxes on time.

As for talking with public works leadership, well that is a wasted endeavor of excuses and blame game. One superintendent so stated with only a year or so before retirement that making waves is not going to happen. Told by leadership that we don’t pay enough in road taxes to warrant road repair or improvements, since our potholes are not wheel-busters.

So as they show up to collect their wages, with nothing else better to do but lean on that shovel by the road side, we keep on trucking down the pothole road, play dodge-the-hole and see “rough road” signs telling us what we already know.

Stephanie and Marlene Routt

Chattaroy, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430