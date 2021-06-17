Sitting on their hands

Over the past months with many calls to the county only to get an answering machine to report potholes and road issues, only to see no action, you have to wonder who is manning the phones or just deleting the messages at the end of the day. They have used this COVID-19 to their benefit to do nothing but collect taxes and a paycheck.

With many calls to even the commissioner’s office, you do get a real nice lady answering the phones, not an answering machine, which will pass along your concerns but with no return calls from the commissioners. I guess we don’t warrant a return call from them even if you are a voter in their area and pay your taxes on time.

As for talking with public works leadership, well that is a wasted endeavor of excuses and blame game. One superintendent so stated with only a year or so before retirement that making waves is not going to happen. Told by leadership that we don’t pay enough in road taxes to warrant road repair or improvements, since our potholes are not wheel-busters.

So as they show up to collect their wages, with nothing else better to do but lean on that shovel by the road side, we keep on trucking down the pothole road, play dodge-the-hole and see “rough road” signs telling us what we already know.

Stephanie and Marlene Routt

Chattaroy, Wash.