Get it together, Democrats

There are never any consequences for the GOP’s heinous acts. Democrats are flatly refusing to use any of the tactics used by the GOP despite them being extremely effective.

I must say, I’m pretty disgusted with the Democrats for daintily scolding the GOP while stomping their little feet and putting on their face very serious looks but NEVER DOING ANYTHING EFFECTIVE TO STOP THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR CONSTITUTION AND THE ENTIRE NATION.

Why do Democrats cede every means of communication over to the GOP? Why aren’t Democrats as committed to speaking the truth as many times, and as vociferously, as the GOP are committed to speaking lies?

Democrats better decide to get their suits a little dirty, or our country is a goner.

Andrea Johns

Spokane Valley