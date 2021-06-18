We need God’s morality

Without a solid moral foundation, America is doomed. Our country is divided between those who believe in moral absolutes and those who believe in moral relativism. Those who believe in moral absolutes stand on solid ground morally because their morality is derived from a Higher Power than mere human intellect.

If morality is relative and determined by one’s culture, then one can expect to be treated in different ways by different cultures. If morality is relative, then who can say that Hitler’s destruction of six million Jews was wrong? Who can say that the destruction of one-hundred and ten million people by the Communists was wrong?

One thing is certain, if culture determines morality, mankind will never come to a consensus. We must return to an ethical and moral belief system which is based on a solid foundation, one that presumes God as the beginning point of our morality. This is what America needs now, more than anything else.

It might be argued that such thinking leads to a theocracy, and what if the theocracy becomes oppressive? But since the founding of our nation we have never turned into a theocracy, yet we have largely been, until recent times anyway, a God-fearing nation. As long as we adhere to our Constitution and maintain the checks and balances, there is little danger of becoming any kind of theocracy, let alone an oppressive one. Only when we push God out of our lives do we risk totalitarian oppression.

Monte Heil

Sagle, Idaho