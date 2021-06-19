Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

How about a voting holiday?

There are 12 legal federal holidays:

New Years Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and now Juneteenth.

Also, every four years we have Election Day — the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. These holidays only are paid holidays for federal employees. Each state must make their own policies.

I would encourage our House representative and senators to look at all their holidays as they are very expensive for taxpayers who don’t get those paid days off. If Congress is going to pass holidays off for employees, how about passing a bill to make Election Day a national holiday for all? That is the most important day in our country and affects us all.

Mary Julagay

Spokane

 

