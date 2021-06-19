Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Share vaccine information

The July 13 article about vaccination rates (“Vaccination rates in Eastern WA remain low”) indicates only 42% of Spokane County residents (total population) have received one dose and 52% of those 16 and over, far short of the goal of 70% plus desired by public health officials. This despite some creative vaccination incentives.

I’d like to recommend to our health officials an improvement in the information shared with the community that may help; please break out the reporting of infection and deaths by vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. While there may be challenges in doing so, the effort is worth it.

From various surveys, a large percentage of respondents indicate they are waiting to evaluate vaccination effectiveness or just haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated (see Ed Condran’s column of the same day). But, I believe the COVID data being shared today hides the significant differences in infections and death between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Please provide us with the data which demonstrates that vaccines work remarkably well. It may just be the incentive many people need, even more than a lottery.

Brian Grow

Spokane

 

