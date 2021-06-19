Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Squeezing seniors

We just received out assessed value for 2022 on our property.

Why are all the houses within a three-block radius being assessed at the same amount? The parcel sizes range from 4,100-8,300 yet our assessed value is the same $40,000? Are the assessors sitting in a room drawing numbers out of hat? That is a $25,000 jump for several seniors that own on those three blocks! Some of the seniors fall just short of the designated amount for being able to get a lowered tax.

Why is it deemed OK to price longtime homeowners out of their homes? The people that built the Neighborhoods and maintain their property are being victimized by a system they have no control over. I doubt that anyone actually physically assessed any of these homes? These amounts can not be challenged unless — again — the seniors fork over money to have someone assess the property.

We spend a lot of time worrying about everybody except the generation that help build on and maintain these properties. Many of these seniors have been in their homes 30, 40 or 50 years, and they are being forced to forgo other pleasures in life they deserve and have worked just to stay on their property. Something is very wrong and misguided here.

Colleen Gardner

Spokane

 

