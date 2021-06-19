Step up to the nursing shortage

As a newly graduated registered nurse, I have only just begun to explore the world of nursing in a hospital setting. I work for on an incredibly team-oriented, patient-centered floor in a hospital that offers education, resources and support for staff.

While I have all these things in my favor, I cannot help but see the struggles that a lack of staffing has on the patients as well as my fellow nurses. The baby boomer generation is preparing to retire, and with that much of the current nurse staff will fade away. This generation is the majority of our population. As they age, their health care needs also become greater. There will be more people who need care and fewer nurses to provide care.

The shortage of nurses leads to sub-optimal patient care and burnt-out nurses. Unfortunately, many people are misinformed about what nurses actually do and make light of the profession. It is more about critical thinking, education and decision-making than it is about passing medication and taking orders.

Nursing is a mission and a mindset of integrity, not a job. While the road to becoming a nurse is not easy, it is worth it. It is necessary. As part of the millennial generation, I feel it is important to exhort young people to step up and care for the aging population. It is our duty, our privilege.

Kayla D. Schmitt, R.N.

Spokane