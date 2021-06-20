Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Caregivers must be vaccinated

I have worked in health care for more than 40 years. For most of those years I have been required to get a flu vaccination. No problem; I do it to protect myself and my patients.

I find it outrageous that there are health care workers I know that refuse to get the COVID vaccine. Health care administrators across our community should be concerned about the welfare of their patients and require their staff be vaccinated ASAP.

My patients should demand that the people providing their care be vaccinated.

Elaine Rosato

Spokane

 

