EWU has the right

In response to Kenzie Lohman’s letter, “Is the pandemic taking away our rights?” published June 15: No.

The pandemic is not taking away our rights. You do not have the right to put other people’s lives in danger. You don’t have the right to drive 100 mph in a school zone. You also shouldn’t have the right to expose others to your potentially virus-filled unvaccinated breath. You also don’t have the right to go to college.

EWU can exclude whoever they want. They are not a state, so the Fourteenth Amendment doesn’t apply to them. They are, however, an important part of the community and the local economy. As such, it is absolutely in their best interest to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated so we can finally open up our businesses and start our lives again.

Joshua Isbey

Spokane