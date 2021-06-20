Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Facts about the American flag

Located in Spokane is the only Flag Museum on the West Coast. The article on Sunday 13 June (“Flag Day is this week, and what you know about Betsy Ross is probably not right”) talks about Betsy Ross and the first flag.

There have been many 13-star flags in the course of the history of our country. Several prior to Betsy Ross’ version. There are documented 39 versions of the 13-star flag with 5-, 6-, 7- and 8-pointed stars. Many are on display in the Flag Museum.

Since Betsy Ross we have added stars to the flag 27 times and all versions are still authorized to be flown and are on display in the Flag Museum. Also, each star on the flag is a particular state. Washington state’s star is number 42 on the flag. Each stripe on the flag is also a particular state.

Starting with Delaware being the first star, the stars are in order as each state ratified the U.S. Constitution as its governing document. It was decided in 1795 to limit the flag to 13 stripes. Since this is the year of the Olympics, look at the U.S. Olympic symbol and you will notice the flag only has 13 stars. I would be glad to show you how to make the one-cut star that Betsy Ross showed George Washington in 1777.

Stan Wills, Spokane Flag Museum curator

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430