Facts about the American flag

Located in Spokane is the only Flag Museum on the West Coast. The article on Sunday 13 June (“Flag Day is this week, and what you know about Betsy Ross is probably not right”) talks about Betsy Ross and the first flag.

There have been many 13-star flags in the course of the history of our country. Several prior to Betsy Ross’ version. There are documented 39 versions of the 13-star flag with 5-, 6-, 7- and 8-pointed stars. Many are on display in the Flag Museum.

Since Betsy Ross we have added stars to the flag 27 times and all versions are still authorized to be flown and are on display in the Flag Museum. Also, each star on the flag is a particular state. Washington state’s star is number 42 on the flag. Each stripe on the flag is also a particular state.

Starting with Delaware being the first star, the stars are in order as each state ratified the U.S. Constitution as its governing document. It was decided in 1795 to limit the flag to 13 stripes. Since this is the year of the Olympics, look at the U.S. Olympic symbol and you will notice the flag only has 13 stars. I would be glad to show you how to make the one-cut star that Betsy Ross showed George Washington in 1777.

Stan Wills, Spokane Flag Museum curator

Spokane