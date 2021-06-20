Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Hatred comes from fear

Mr. Tabino (“Why the hatred?,” June 10), maybe this can help you begin your journey to make some sense of the phenomenon often referred to as the human condition — a journey that lasts a lifetime with many of its most basic questions frustratingly, never fully, or very satisfactorily answered.

People hate because they fear. They fear failure, time and death. Most, every now and then, at some point, assuage their fear by blaming their difficulty on an “other.” This form of cognitive dissonance makes it more convenient and much easier to deal with the realization that life poses many uncomfortable challenges, and is quite random and painfully unfair, rather than looking in a mirror for solutions. Individuals often seek out and come together with others who share similar issues or problems and are of like mind, in which case, historically, more is rarely merrier.

Paul McCartney came close to the probable truth of it all when he penned; “And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make …”

William Baxley

Spokane

 

