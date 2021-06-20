Thanks, NARFE!

On June 21, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) is celebrating 100 years of advising and advocating for federal employees.

NARFE was founded in 1921. A year earlier the Civil Service Retirement System was created and NARFE was formed to protect this new benefit. Woodrow Wilson was president, the unknown soldier was buried in Arlington, and the first baseball game was broadcast on the radio. In 1923, NARFE helped pass the Classification Act, defining salaries commensurate with duties and responsibilities. In the 1920s, the Coast Guard and Treasury monitored “rum runners” during Prohibition. The Veterans Bureau was formed to assist soldiers wounded in World War I. National parks were improved and the Postal Service grew. NARFE was there to represent federal employees during these changing times.

Today, NARFE lobbies Congress to protect earned benefits such as salaries, retirement, and health benefits. The complexity of the federal workplace can be daunting, so NARFE educates and advises members on current issues. The local chapter also presents monthly programs, sponsors retirement seminars, and helps support the Alzheimer’s Association and the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Safety Rest Area program.

With its coalition partners, NARFE’s recent national accomplishments include securing up to 12 weeks paid parental leave, guaranteeing back pay for furloughed employees in federal shutdowns, and assuring emergency funding for the Postal Service.

The 138,389 active and retired federal employees in Washington state say thanks and congratulations, NARFE!

Joanne Welch and Chris Smith

Spokane