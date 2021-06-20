Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We’ve seen this before

Ninety years ago in Germany there was a man who promised to make his country great again. He claimed to be a great leader and demanded absolute loyalty from his followers. His bully boys attacked his opponents or sent them to places with names like Dachau and Auschwitz. In the end he ruined his country and blew his own brains out.

Recently in our own country there was a man in the White House who promised to make the country great again. He claimed to be a great leader and demanded absolute loyalty from his followers. His bully boys attacked his opponents and attempted reverse his election loss by attacking the Capitol on January 6. The United States did not go the way of Germany only because law enforcement officers risked their lives to stop his thugs. In the end he left a legacy of lies which continues to threaten democracy in this country.

Hitler came to power because many Germans willfully refused to see what he did. Now many Republicans willfully refuse to see what Donald Trump did.

Connect the dots.

Michael W. O’Dea

Spokane

 

