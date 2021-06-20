Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Whose community?

The full-page ad on the back page of Sunday’s Northwest Section (“Letter from the Community”) begins by declaring that Spokane voters have spoken and government collective bargaining must be public.

This is supremely ironic as it was convenient most recently to ignore a public vote on a new Spokane Public Schools stadium because Spokane’s business community, including one of the signers of Sunday’s ad, was sure they knew best for the community.

In that spirit, I have to say that the letter published on Sunday does not come from my community of Spokane.

In fact, in addition to Michael Baumgartner, a major cheerleader for the downtown stadium, several other signers of Sunday’s ad do not live in Spokane and represent conservative statewide organizations including the Freedom Foundation and Washington Policy Center. These folks are not from my community of Spokane either.

I know truth in advertising is a myth and this ad reinforces that opinion. By the way, I am a 42-year resident of Spokane, a homeowner and a taxpayer. The signers of Sunday’s ad are not my “Spokane community.”

Linda Stone

Spokane

 

