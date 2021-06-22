Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Women in computing

I was sorry to see that Charles Apple (“History of Computing,” June 14) failed to recognize two very important people who happen to be women. Ada Lovelace, gifted English mathematician, financially supported Charles Babbage, co-developed the Analytical Engine and the Difference Engine, and became the first computer programmer.

Grace Hopper, U.S. Navy rear admiral, pioneered computer programming in the 1940s and continued her work into the 1980s. She formulated the theory of machine-independent programming languages. From 1959-61, she led the team that developed COBOL. Hopper’s career prompted the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

Young women need role models. Let’s make sure they know these extraordinary women.

Leslie Hall

Spokane

 

