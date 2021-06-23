Far-right a product of Newton’s third law

I have recently read articles from various publications lamenting the extremism of the “right.” They called organizations like the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the John Birch Society “extreme” and said that long-time Republicans were upset with the shift to the “far-right.”

I would point out that neither of these organizations have shifted their positions at all. Nor are they affiliated with any political party. But they are conservative organizations. Their focus is, and always has been, holding politicians accountable to the Constitution of the United States of America. The Constitution is the “rule book” that defines our government and limits its powers. It secures the natural rights of the people. This includes the freedom to speak your mind without fear of government reprisals. The freedom to protect one’s self, family and possessions from harm.

If it seems like there has been a sudden “shift to the right,” I assure you it is not a shift in ideology but an increase in action. That action is an “equal and opposite reaction” to those who seek to change our government and replace it with a socialist agenda.

Democrats or Republicans knowingly or unknowingly acting outside the limits of the Constitution need to be reminded of their oath

Labeling these organizations as “extremist” neither makes it true nor do we find it offensive.

Mark Quinn

Moyie Springs, Idaho