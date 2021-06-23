Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Pet rescuers

Thank you to The Spokesman-Review for featuring this animal cruelty case (“Pet rescuers discover more than 80 dogs,” June 17). While I am extremely grateful for the Kootenai Humane Society’s prompt response and all the volunteers who helped the animals in this case, if people would do what I and many others are doing, these crimes would largely come to an end.

The solution is to stop supporting the breeding of all of these animals in the first place. And for those of us who still want a pet, make sure every one is spayed and neutered before they ever breed and use this opportunity to educate others on why you support an end to it.

Humans will never rescue their way out of abuse. There will be literally millions who never see any relief to their suffering until death comes, due to the resistance of owners’ breeders, the billion-dollar pet companies, and sadly, a few of the veterinarians.

I pray for the comfort and safety of every single animal on this planet and I hope to God others read this and and do what they can to end the suffering I described.

Kelly Tansy

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430