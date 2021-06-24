School supplies, cheap

Once again, these school district members need to think out of the box on this one. Why rely on retail store contributions or use taxpayer dollars to buy supplies when there are alternatives?

I’m referring to the plethora of these useful items that can be found at yard and estate sales. I can’t believe the amount of school and office supplies bulging out of the drawers and boxes at some of these sales. There is everything from binders and spiral notebooks to pens, pencils, erasers … the list is endless, and most are brand new and priced at 25 cents.

Why can’t they get together a group of volunteers who would be willing to venture out to these sales and gather up the goodies? I even bet some parents would be willing to do it, especially if they go to these sales anyway.

Carla Amparan

Spokane