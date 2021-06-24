Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

School supplies, cheap

Once again, these school district members need to think out of the box on this one. Why rely on retail store contributions or use taxpayer dollars to buy supplies when there are alternatives?

I’m referring to the plethora of these useful items that can be found at yard and estate sales. I can’t believe the amount of school and office supplies bulging out of the drawers and boxes at some of these sales. There is everything from binders and spiral notebooks to pens, pencils, erasers … the list is endless, and most are brand new and priced at 25 cents.

Why can’t they get together a group of volunteers who would be willing to venture out to these sales and gather up the goodies? I even bet some parents would be willing to do it, especially if they go to these sales anyway.

Carla Amparan

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430