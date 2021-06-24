Somebody needs you: Laptop, DVD entertainment sought (copy)

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

Youth in need of men’s shorts, boxers (all sizes), ankle socks and T-shirts for summer. To help, please contact Morgan Grier, Crosswalk Shelter Supervisor at (509) 688-1114.