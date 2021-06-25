Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Parasites in power

I finally figured out what word best describes many Republicans - Mitch McConnell, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy et al. - and that would be “parasite.” The second definition is “a person who habitually relies on or exploits others and gives nothing in return.”

These leeches primarily do three things while holding office in Congress: a) Get rich off taxpayer money; b) refuse to tell the truth (Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s own siblings call him a “pathological liar”); and c) virulently oppose anything Democrats support, like voter rights, Obamacare and honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capital riot, just to name a few.

So, years from now, historians will chronicle those Republicans and describe their parasitic actions and behavior for exactly what they are: a pathetic embarrassment.

Dan Keenan

Spokane

 

