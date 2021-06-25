SPS decision well-founded

The arguments against the Spokane Public Schools (SPS) boundary changes are full of appeals to emotion, and claims without providing evidence. Claims of segregation based on socioeconomic status are unfounded and show a lack of understanding and wisdom. As someone who grew up in a segregated school, I find it highly insulting that someone would make these claims as a way to score quick political points during a time when real, fundamental change and attention to detail are needed.

The goals of the SPS and education community are to promote equity, ensure ease of access to schools for students and parents, equalize class size, improve students’ social cohesion (called feeder patterns) from elementary school through high school, to make learning programs available to all students, and to satisfy the need for mental health services for students and staff.

These changes are sorely needed after nearly 40 years of growth in population size, economic activity and cultural diversity here in Spokane. Over the course of 18 months, 55 community members pored over mountains of data and statistics while listening to students, parents and teachers. The result is this boundary change recommendation.

If the opponents of the recommended boundary changes have a plan that accomplishes the same wide range of goals already proposed by the SPS School Board, I’d like to see it. Otherwise, join me and others who support the proposed changes to fill our new middle schools, and reap the rewards of smaller class sizes and stronger communities.

Rion A. Ametu

Parent of an SPS student