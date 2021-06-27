Busing isn’t the answer

The points made by Dr. Henning (guest opinion “SPS cohort model benefits students with privilege”) are excellent and important. However, it is important to remember that Spokane is not Chicago, the Bronx or Seattle. In this opinion an overlooked factor in equitable educational opportunities and outcomes for all students is the teachers and school staff.

Spokane has a history of excellent teaching and leadership in ALL schools, no matter the socio-economic status of the school or community. Many of the most effective teachers have been in lower-income schools: teachers, staff and principals dedicated to improving learning for all students, understanding that some deficits are brought to the classroom.

Some of the “poorest” schools have been able to educate and graduate incredible young people. Many a “poor” school is not poor at all in terms of resources, outstanding teaching, and supporting the whole child and community.

SPS has supported special alternatives and “magnet” programs over the years such as gifted education, Montessori and parent involvement programs (APPLE). These programs overrepresent highly educated wealthy white families. Should those programs be disbanded because they serve an extremely narrow segment of the school population?

Is whisking children from their friends/neighbors/community and transporting them to “better” schools in remote neighborhoods the answer? Is this really about creating extensive busing to address a problem that exists in a different way in New York?

How about working to improve and support learning for all students in all schools no matter the community?

Cynthia C. Lambarth, Ph.D.

Spokane