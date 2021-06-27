Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Busing isn’t the answer

The points made by Dr. Henning (guest opinion “SPS cohort model benefits students with privilege”) are excellent and important. However, it is important to remember that Spokane is not Chicago, the Bronx or Seattle. In this opinion an overlooked factor in equitable educational opportunities and outcomes for all students is the teachers and school staff.

Spokane has a history of excellent teaching and leadership in ALL schools, no matter the socio-economic status of the school or community. Many of the most effective teachers have been in lower-income schools: teachers, staff and principals dedicated to improving learning for all students, understanding that some deficits are brought to the classroom.

Some of the “poorest” schools have been able to educate and graduate incredible young people. Many a “poor” school is not poor at all in terms of resources, outstanding teaching, and supporting the whole child and community.

SPS has supported special alternatives and “magnet” programs over the years such as gifted education, Montessori and parent involvement programs (APPLE). These programs overrepresent highly educated wealthy white families. Should those programs be disbanded because they serve an extremely narrow segment of the school population?

Is whisking children from their friends/neighbors/community and transporting them to “better” schools in remote neighborhoods the answer? Is this really about creating extensive busing to address a problem that exists in a different way in New York?

How about working to improve and support learning for all students in all schools no matter the community?

Cynthia C. Lambarth, Ph.D.

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430