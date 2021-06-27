There’s a better solution

Jacob Ford’s letter in today’s Spokesman-Review (“Fluoridation puts onus on restaurants,” June 24) triggered a response from me that I have been thinking about for a long time.

Why should we pay to put a toxic industrial waste product in our water supply? It would be bad for plants, fish and people.

Instead, we should pass Health Care For All legislation so that everyone, regardless of financial ability to pay, can have access to dental care.

Candy Frankel

Spokane