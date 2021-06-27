Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

WPC’s dubious claims

I just read the article by Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center (“Environmental groups perfect art of scare tactics,” June 25) regarding, among other issues, the return of spring chinook on the Snake River. Cathy McMorris Rodgers put out the same information in a release to constituents on Wednesday of this week.

The congresswoman credited the University of Washington’s Columbia Basin Project with the information. I searched the web and found no such information. She then posted the same information being put forth by the Washington Policy Center, the same organization and the same Todd Myers who wrote this piece in today’s Spokesman Review.

A google check of the Washington Policy Center reveals it as a right-wing organization based in Seattle with ties to the Koch brothers via the American Legislative Exchange Council and the Heritage Foundation.

The statement regarding the spring chinook return on the Snake is dubious at best. It contradicts all scientific information being put forth by the Fish and Game departments of both Washington and Idaho. It would be a good thing if this is a factual fish return count, but I have my doubts. Rather, I feel it is a political statement led by an extreme right-wing organization to deceive the public into believing we don’t have a crisis regarding salmon and other environmental issues being accelerated by climate change.

I have asked the congresswoman to send me a copy of the report from the University of Washington to which she referred.

Allen Roberts

St. John, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430