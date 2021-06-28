Thank you, Gov. Inslee

Governor Jay Inslee deserves a great debt of gratitude from the people of the state of Washington. His leadership has literally saved countless lives, starting from his first courageous steps to close the state and schools down and require masks last spring until now.

With the facilitation of vaccinations throughout the state, he has been able to use a gradual and standards-based opening of our economy, schools and safe return to some normal activities. He has demonstrated that his key concern has always been the people of our state.

As a result of his bold actions, Washington has the lowest death rate per 100,000 of any state close to our size in population and is 6th overall for all. This was not an accident. It was the reliance on science and on those who knew best how to respond to an airborne viral infection which was so lethal. He stood firm against strong opposition throughout the pandemic because he was focused on doing what was right.

The pandemic is far from over but we have made great progress. Our family will be forever grateful.

Marty L. Robinette

Spokane