In light of this week’s historic and unprecedented heatwave, I would like to suggest to the leadership in Spokane County to ban all fireworks for this weekend’s Fourth of July activities. Perhaps they already have done this. We know that firework sales are banned in Spokane County but, that doesn’t prevent folks from bringing them in from other sources.

Folks, the fire danger is real and will be extreme this summer.

Please don’t contribute to the danger with your celebration.

Terri Echegoyen

Spokane