Jim Camden’s article (June 26) notes another Washington state legislator pining for this state to copy the farce ongoing in Arizona election recount. Most of our state residents find the mail-in-voting here to be the best option.

The increasing number of folks who want us to be like the state they moved from makes a person wonder why they don’t move back? We don’t need the unregulated mess of Texas, or the supremacists of Idaho or the energy extraction clean-up of Montana.

Legislators who keep pushing the notion of the big steal, either think their voters are dumb enough to follow them into fantasyland, or they themselves find democracy uncomfortable and inconvenient. Maybe this state needs an IQ test for candidates for public office?

Carlos Weber

Northport, Wash.