Trustworthy Republicans

I want to commend Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers on introducing a bill so the travesty that happened to the people of Malden, when they desperately needed aid was held up for months, never happens again.

Long ago, if a member of the community had their house or houses burned down, the community came together and rebuilt it. Today this is in a different form from the federal government, called FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration). The destruction of Malden was unbelievable and wholly undeserved. That a cruel, petty, incompetent president with endless grievances could block help for them for months is unconscionable, and, as CMR said, should never happen again.

We need a strong, honest, truthful and competent conservative party with principles more than ever. Liz Cheney showed great courage and put our laws and democracy above her own political interest. It was very disappointing to see a large enough part of the Republican Party turn into a cult with a total lack of decency and integrity.

There are some that want our nation to be turned into a white nationalist theocracy. That’s already been tried. It was called the Dark Ages.

Marcus Lehman

Spokane