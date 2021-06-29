Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Trustworthy Republicans

I want to commend Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers on introducing a bill so the travesty that happened to the people of Malden, when they desperately needed aid was held up for months, never happens again.

Long ago, if a member of the community had their house or houses burned down, the community came together and rebuilt it. Today this is in a different form from the federal government, called FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration). The destruction of Malden was unbelievable and wholly undeserved. That a cruel, petty, incompetent president with endless grievances could block help for them for months is unconscionable, and, as CMR said, should never happen again.

We need a strong, honest, truthful and competent conservative party with principles more than ever. Liz Cheney showed great courage and put our laws and democracy above her own political interest. It was very disappointing to see a large enough part of the Republican Party turn into a cult with a total lack of decency and integrity.

There are some that want our nation to be turned into a white nationalist theocracy. That’s already been tried. It was called the Dark Ages.

Marcus Lehman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430