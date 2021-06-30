Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Conserving water a must

It is deja-vu all over again! I recall the water conservation efforts in California in 1977. Then it was due to drought (but aren’t we also currently in a drought?), now we are being asked to reduce water use due to a chlorine shortage. Low-flow toilets and shower heads, letting lawns go were some of the measures taken. But the one I remember most vividly had to do with limiting the flushing of toilets with the phrase, “if it is yellow, let it mellow; if brown, flush it down.” Perhaps now water conservation efforts could begin with every individual in the area pledging to cease watering their sidewalks.

Janet Burnett Grossman

Spokane

 

