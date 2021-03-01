A recent front page article described the Democrat proposed stimulus package. Notible absent in the article was the answer to (who and where). The why is patently obvious, buying votes. As to who the answer is more difficult. The government has no money. That’s right! The government has only money that it extracts from the taxpayer. Sometimes it has money taken previously and more often it works with the money currently taken. Lately, due to deficit spending, it borrows money from the future taxes.

How much money is this? 1.9 trillion dollars! Big number and hard for a citizen to understand. So, if we divide a trillion by the U.S. population of some 340 million we end up with a number around $3,000. That means for every trillion dollars the elected officials spend beyond their income (debt) every citizen incurs a debt of about $3,000. With the current debt at say, 26 trillion dollars individually we owe $78,000. Yes, that’s seventy eight thousand dollars. Think about that the next time you see an article that proposes spending you farther in debt!

Jim Ellis

Spokane