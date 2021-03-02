Mascot victims

So let me get this straight: We can rename a George Wright street after a lady indigenous warrior but we can’t confer with indigenous people about a better indigenous name for the North Central High School Indians?

Why isn’t anyone squawking about the Southern Baptist University Wake Forest “mocking” their parishioner leaders with their mascot “Demon Deacons”? If that isn’t derogatory,, I don’t know what is. Or my beloved (trolley) Dodgers that essentially glorifies Jaywalking, that was once the blase Brooklyn Bridegrooms and brooklyn Robins? Or vegetarians objecting to the Green Bay (meat) Packers?

Change indigenous mascots to indigenous mascots that indigenous people would also endear (if need be), but let’s stop the focused victimitis and work together on suitable mascots and street names everyone could endear.

Mike Reno

Spokane